Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah Vardy has lost her libel battle against Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen as the trial of the 'Wagatha Christie' case came to a close on Friday (July 29). The trial was related to the questions raised by Rooney against his England teammate Jamie Vardy that he leaked personal information to her wife.

Rooney's post in 2019 on Instagram saying, "It's Rebekah Vardy's account", lead to a long-running legal battle between the two families. However, finally a long-running saga having the two former England teammates' wives, came to an end. (Meet 'world's most beautiful footballer,' Ana Maria Markovic, all you need to know about her - In Pics)

The Judge came to believe that Vardy worked with Rooney's agent, Caroline Watt, to leak the stories from Rooney's Instagram to the Sun and provided tips to journalists. (Cristiano Ronaldo's HUGE record in Italy broken by former teammate Paula Dybala - check here)

Judge was also not believing that Caroline Watts' phone dropping into the North Sea was an unfortunate event just days after a legal request was made to search out for the Whatsapp messages.

Coleen Rooney is an example to all: get a lawyer to read over your call-outs! if she had said “it was Rebekah Vardy” instead of “it’s Rebekah Vardy’s account”, then it’s likely the verdict would have been different. I hope she’s sent her lawyers some champagne — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) July 29, 2022

What happened between the footballers and their wives?

Rebekah protested after being accused from the Manchester United legend's wife, however Rooney was not interested in apologising for what she claimed and later on Vardy filed a case in June 2020.

How much will it cost Rebekah?

Reports according to Guardian suggest that the 'Wagatha Christie' case left Rebekah Vardy with a bill of around the amount of 3 million euros.

What did Rebekah said after her loss?

"As I explained in my evidence, I, my family and even my unborn baby were subjected to disgusting messages and vile abuse following Coleen’s post and these have continued even during the course of the trial."

"The case is over," she said to theguardian.

"I am extremely sad and disappointed at the decision that the judge has reached. It is not the result that I had expected, nor believe was just. I brought this action to vindicate my reputation and am devastated by the judge’s finding."

"The judge accepted that publication of Coleen’s post was not in the ‘public interest’ and she also rejected her claim that I was the ‘Secret Wag’. But as for the rest of her judgment, she got it wrong and this is something I cannot accept."