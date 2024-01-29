trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715418
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's Doppelganger Surrounded In China For Autographs, Video Goes Viral

A fake Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted at a China airport and surrounded by fans for autographs and pictures.

Last Updated: Jan 29, 2024
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's Doppelganger Surrounded In China For Autographs, Video Goes Viral

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent injury has postponed Al-Nassr's tour of China. The former Manchester United forward expressed his desire to play in China with an apology to the fans who were kept waiting. The renowned Portuguese superstar expressed that China is like a second home to him. He commended the warm welcome from the Chinese public and affirmed that his team would gladly play in the country again on a future date.

For his part, Ronaldo apologized: "For me, today is a sad day. I want to apologize to all the Chinese fans, especially those from Shenzen." (FACT Check: Will Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr Play Against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami In February 2024?)

However, a fake Ronaldo was spotted at a China airport and surrounded by fans for autographs and pictures. The video of the Ronaldo doppelganger went viral. In the clips, the fake Ronaldo can be seen wearing the iconic number 7 jersey of Al Nassr star. (Ballon d'Or And FIFA Best Awards Losing Credibility: Cristiano Ronaldo Questions Decision Of Lionel Messi Winning Both Awards Over Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland)

Watch the video here:

Ronaldo and Messi share an astounding total of 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them, with Messi claiming eight, securing three in the last four years. During their prime, they illuminated La Liga with Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, collecting numerous Champions League titles along the way.

The prolonged competition for the title of the best has delivered fans some extraordinary moments of brilliance from both players and has also maintained a positive relationship between them. In a 2020 interview with RMC Sport, Ronaldo expressed his deep admiration for Messi's impressive career.

