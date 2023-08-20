trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651088
LIONEL MESSI

Watch: Lionel Messi's Sensational Goal From Outside Of Box As Inter Miami Beat Nashville In Leagues Cup Final

Watch Lionel Messi's sensational goal against Nashville in the Leagues Cup final for Inter Miami.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 10:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Watch: Lionel Messi's Sensational Goal From Outside Of Box As Inter Miami Beat Nashville In Leagues Cup Final Lionel Messi (Source: Twitter)

Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final. Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami, converting in the 23rd minutes.

The ball landed at Messi's feet after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked. Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleashed a bending shot from just outside the penalty box into the top left corner of the goal. Diving goalkeeper Elliot Panicco had no chance at playing the ball.

Watch the goal video here:


Nashville fans had booed Messi on his previous touches of the ball, but the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored. It was a vintage Messi moment from outside the box, dribbling through some players and striking it right where the goalkeeper had no chance of saving it.

Messi had a shot from a similar position in the 71st minute, but hit the post as the teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation. Messi calmly converted the first shot in penalties as Miami claimed its first trophy.

Messi reveals reason behind Superhero celebrations

Fans began to question the purpose of his Marvel-themed parties, and it was revealed in an interview with the Miami Herald that his children, Mateo, Circo, and Thiago, haven't begun school since moving to Miami and regularly watch Marvel films with them, which is what prompted the celebration. Messi said that the idea to hold celebrations for Marvel was originated by his kids. Messi did add, though, that he only ever celebrates at home or when his kids are around. So it's obvious when the newest Marvel superhero will appear in Messi's celebrating attire.

 

