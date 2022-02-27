WATCH: Liverpool and Chelsea show solidarity with Ukraine at Carbao Cup final

Wembley was a sight to behold on Sunday ahead of the League Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Ahead of the final between the two English clubs, players showed their solidarity with the war-torn Ukraine.

Before the kick off, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson carried flowers in Ukraine's flag colours which are yellow and blue to the pitch. This was a strong message sent to Russia from the sporting pitch after it attacked Ukraine.

Chelsea and Liverpool are greatest of rivals but they shared the stage when it came to standing up for the right thing. They stood for a minute amid applause while the scoreboard flashed 'Football Stands Together' in yellow and blue.

Chelsea & Liverpool fans unite over Ukraine pic.twitter.com/D1s30icQUA — Maximilian Hess (@zakavkaza) February 27, 2022

Spectators had also come in with banners in support for Ukraine. One of the banners of a Liverpool fan read: 'You'll never walk alone', which is also the anthem of Liverpool.