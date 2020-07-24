West Ham United rope in midfielder Tomas Soucek on four-year deal

West Ham United have confirmed that they have roped in Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek on a four-year permanent deal that will keep him with the English Premier League (EPL) club till 2024.

Delighted to sign Soucek on a permanent contract, West Ham United manager David Moyes said that the midfielder is a terrific player with good physical capabilities and that it's good to have him with the team for a decent period of time.

“I’m delighted that Tomas has signed his permanent contract to secure his long-term future at the Club.When I came in, we talked about needing another midfield player, to help Declan Rice and Mark Noble, and I think he’s been a really good fit for us," West Ham official website quoted Soucek as saying.

“He’s a terrific lad with very good physical capabilities. He has scored some really important goals for us, against Chelsea, Newcastle and Watford.We’re glad he’s going to be a West Ham player for a good period to come," he added.

Soucek joined West Ham on loan from Slavia Prague in January 2020. The 25-year-old has been an outstanding performer for the club since arriving at London Stadium.

He netted three important goals since the restart of the Premier League in June after more than three-month hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic.

The midfielder, who has been capped 25 times for his country besides also being named the Czech Footballer of the Year, has lived up to his billing as an energetic midfielder with both defensive and attacking qualities and a strong physical presence.