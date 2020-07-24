हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Ham United

West Ham United rope in midfielder Tomas Soucek on four-year deal

West Ham United have confirmed that they have roped in Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek on a four-year permanent deal that will keep him with the English Premier League (EPL) club till 2024.

West Ham United rope in midfielder Tomas Soucek on four-year deal
Image Credits: Twitter/@WestHam

West Ham United have confirmed that they have roped in Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek on a four-year permanent deal that will keep him with the English Premier League (EPL) club till 2024.

Delighted to sign Soucek on a permanent contract, West Ham United manager David Moyes said that the midfielder is a terrific player with good physical capabilities and that it's good to have him with the team for a decent period of time.

“I’m delighted that Tomas has signed his permanent contract to secure his long-term future at the Club.When I came in, we talked about needing another midfield player, to help Declan Rice and Mark Noble, and I think he’s been a really good fit for us," West Ham official website quoted Soucek as saying.

“He’s a terrific lad with very good physical capabilities. He has scored some really important goals for us, against Chelsea, Newcastle and Watford.We’re glad he’s going to be a West Ham player for a good period to come," he added.

Soucek joined West Ham on loan from Slavia Prague in January 2020. The 25-year-old has been an outstanding performer for the club since arriving at London Stadium.

He netted three important goals since the restart of the Premier League in June after more than three-month hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic.

The midfielder, who has been capped 25 times for his country besides also being named the Czech Footballer of the Year, has lived up to his billing as an energetic midfielder with both defensive and attacking qualities and a strong physical presence.

Tags:
West Ham UnitedPremier LeagueEPLTomas SoucekDavid Moyesfootball
Next
Story

Premier League 2020-21 season to commence from September 12
  • 12,87,945Confirmed
  • 30,601Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M38S

Deshhit Headlines: Top 10 news stories of the day