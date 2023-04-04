What Is It Like Dating Al Nassr Star Cristiano Ronaldo? Partner Georgina Rodriguez Reveals

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since meeting each other in Madrid (2016). Recently, the Al-Nassr forward's partner revealed how it is like dating the best footballer in the world. Georgina described the Portugal captain as a 'marvellous' human being and a 'wonderful' father.

She told El Hormiguero: "Cristiano is marvellous. He is a wonderful father, a wonderful son, brother, friend and partner, boss and employee because he is an employee as well. He is fantastic in every sense of the word."

"Sometimes we are at home eating and I look at him and think ‘How lucky I feel to be the one he’s chosen to create this wonderful family’ and I go to bed really happy," she added. (Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Adalah LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League In India?)

Georgina and Ronaldo have two children together: a daughter named Alana Martina, who was born in November 2017, and another baby who was born in April 2022. Sadly, the couple lost a baby boy during the birth in 2022.

Georgina also cleared the air on Ronaldo's kids struggling to settle in Saudi Arabia. Reports suggested that the children were bullied and mistreated in school but Georgina slammed the reports and declared that they found good friends. (Lionel Messi Booed Again In Paris After Leaders PSG Lose To Lyon, WATCH)

"Some media outlets have published some fallacious stories about our children at school and I would like to say that these claims are ABSOLUTELY FALSE. Our children go to a fantastic school with wonderful professionals. We really appreciate the amazing work they do for us as family, as parents and on a personal level."

The pair first met in Madrid in a Gucci store where the Real Madrid forward (at that time) stepped in for shopping and Georgina at that time was working as a saleswoman. The couple currently live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with family which includes children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Mateo, Eva Maria, Bella Esmeralda and Alana Martina.