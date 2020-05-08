World Cup legend Miroslav Klose appointed assistant coach of Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Munich have announced the appointment of Germany's World Cup winner Miroslav Klose as their new assistant coach.

The 41-year-old will serve as the new assistant coach to head coach Hansi Flick from July 1,2020.

Ecstatic with his appointment, Klose said that he is looking forward to use his experience to make an important contribution in helping FC Bayern achieve their goals.

"It feels very good, I'm very much looking forward to the task. Hansi Flick and I have known each other very well since our years together in the German national team. We trust each other, both professionally and personally. For me this is the next step in my career as a coach. I hope that I can use my experience to make an important contribution in helping FC Bayern achieve our sporting goals," Bayern Munich's official website quoted Klose as saying.

Meanwhile,31-year-old Danny Röhl's contract as assistant coach has also been extended till June 30, 2023.

Hansi Flick, on the other hand, said that Klose is a perfect addition to the coaching team considering his experience as a former professional at the highest international level.

"We have known and appreciated each other for a very long time and were able to celebrate great successes together with the national team. The fact that Danny Röhl will stay with us for the long term is also great news for me and my team," he said.

Klose, who was the leading World Cup goalscorer of all time, had served as the coach of the German record champions’ U17 juniors for the past two years besides also guiding Bayern to the U17 Bundesliga South/Southwest regular season championship win in 2019. He has also played for Bayern Munich from 2007 to 2011.