Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane to become coach of Lionel Messi's PSG, says report

Zidane's move to PSG can be linked to French superstar Kylian Mbappe's decision of staying at PSG after snubbing Real Madrid in the summer transfer window

Zinedine Zidane to become coach of Lionel Messi&#039;s PSG, says report
Source: Twitter

France legend Zinedine Zidane will replace current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino in the upcoming season as per Europe 1 report. The speculation of Zidane taking the charge comes after Pochettino's 18 months with club as head coach for the French club. Pochettino along with the long list of managers that have lead the club in recent years was expected to win the Champions League but he failed in front of a mighty Real Madrid squad led by Carlo Ancelotti in the last 16. However, PSG did win the Ligue 1 title but with likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi up front, Pochettino was expected to deliver the UCL title. Zidane, who has won three Champions League with Real Madrid is currently without a club since the 2021-22 season. However, Pochettino still has a one year left on his PSG contract and the former Real Madrid boss coming over will mean PSG will sack the current manager who won the French top flight for them this season.

Zinedine Zidane is the most preferable coach as of now for PSG.

Zidane's trophy collection as Real Madrid coach: 

*Two LaLiga titles (2016/17 and 2019/20)

* Three Champions Leagues (2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18)

* Two Spanish Super Cups (2017, 2019/20)

* Two UEFA Super Cups (2016, 2017)

* Two FIFA Club World Cups (2016, 2017)

On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino won his first trophy in 2021, the Trophee des Champions with PSG for the eighth time in the club's history.

Zidane's move to PSG can be linked to France's golden boy Kylian Mbappe staying at the club after snubbing Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. Mbappe has signed a contract extension with Paris St Germain that will keep the France forward tied with the Ligue 1 side until 2025, the French champions. "I wanted to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and I am of course very happy. I am convinced that here I can continue to grow within a club that gives itself all the means to perform at the highest level," the 23-year-old said in a club statement.

