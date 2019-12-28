Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoins AC Milan on six-month deal

Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to AC Milan until the end of the current season and with an option to extend his contract for the next one year, the Series A club has confirmed.

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Club and the striker have agreed on a deal until the end of the current season with an option to extend the contract for the next one," the club said in an official statement.

Ecstatic to make his way back to Italy, the 38-year-old striker said that he is absolutely ready to fight together with his teammates and change the course of this season for Milan.

"I'm coming back to a Club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love. I’ll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen," he said.

The Swedish forward's six-month deal is subjected to medical and all regulatory processes. He will return to the club on January 2, 2020 to take his medical before joining his teammates for his first training session.

Ibrahimovic played a crucial role in the club's history, having scored 56 goals in record 85 appearances between 2010-2012. He had also guided AC Milan to 8th Scudetto and the Italian Super Cup titles.

Milan is currently languishing down to the 11th spot in Series A standings, with just six wins from 17 matches.