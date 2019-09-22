close

Delhi

Four criminals open fire at Delhi Police team near Akshardham temple, no injuries reported

 Sources told Zee Media that four criminals who were travelling in a white car opened fire at the police team when they were asked to stop for checking.

An encounter broke out between Delhi Police and some unidentified criminals near Akshardham Temple on Sunday. Sources told Zee Media that four criminals who were travelling in a white car opened fire at the police team when they were asked to stop for checking. The criminals, however, escaped from the spot after the policemen also opened fire at the criminals. It is learnt that the criminals have escaped towards Geeta Colony and police have launched operations to nab them. No one has got injured in the incident.

At around 10.45 am on Sunday morning, a team from Mandawali police station had laid a trap to catch a gang who would dupe people of belongings near Akshardham Metro station Foot over bridge. When the suspect reached the spot in their car, the Delhi police team signalled them to come out of vehicle but one of the suspects fired at them. The criminals then drove the car towards Geeta colony flyover. The police team chased the criminals towards Gandhi Nagar but they managed to escape.

