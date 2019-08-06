Acer unveils eight new gaming laptops and accessories

New Delhi: Global PC brand Acer on Tuesday unveiled a wide array of gaming laptops aimed at gaming enthusiasts across.

The new gaming laptops have been launched in India, with prices starting from Rs 59,999 and going all the way up to Rs 4,49,999. There are 8 gaming laptops distributed across a varied price range

The new devices feature advanced technologies, innovative new designs features, advanced cooling system, powered by up to 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, and infused with NVIDIA GeForce, the company said.

The Nitro 5 both 15 inch and 17-inch gaming laptops have 80 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to its 7.18 mm (0.28 inches) narrow-bezel design. The new Nitro 7 gaming laptop will turn heads with its sleek, mobile metal design measuring 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) thin with a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio and up to 7 hours of battery life.

The redesigned Predator Helios 300 continues to set the bar for midrange gaming notebooks with a bold new look and up to new 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, 2060, or the latest GeForce GTX GPUs.

Predator Triton 500 is a powerful 15.6-inch Full HD gaming notebook slimmed down to just 17.9 mm (0.70 inches) thin and weighing 2.1 kg (4.6 lbs.)

Predator Helios 700 arises with a unique design with an army of the latest and greatest technologies. This machine comes with an all-new 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 or 2070 GPU, up to 64GB of DDR4 memory. It also comes with Dual 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans, five copper heat pipes, a vapor chamber and Acer CoolBoost Technology.

Predator Triton 900 features the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. The Nitro Stream is a dedicated streaming PC for hassle-free, Full HD streaming on PC or console games.