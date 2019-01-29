Microsoft launches Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 in India: Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Microsoft has launched the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 in India.

Both the laptops will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores of Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and other retailers. The Surface Pro 6 comes at a starting price of Rs 83,999 and goes upto Rs 139,999 while the Surface Laptop 2 has been priced at Rs 91,999 for the starting model and it goes upwards to Rs 148,999.

Surface Pro 6 features redesigned architecture. Under the hood the laptop is powered by a quad-core, 8th Generation Intel Core processor. Microsoft says that it is 1.5 times faster than its predecessor, while offering the same all-day battery life.

Surface Pro 6 features a 12.3 inch PixelSenseTM display, Surface Pen with everyday Artificial Intelligence (AI) features available on Office 365. The device features a 165-degree kickstand, and Surface Pro weighs just 770 grams. It comes with Signature Type Cover, Surface Mouse. The Surface Pro 6 immediately transforms from a tablet to a laptop.

Surface Laptop 2 is equipped with 8th Generation Intel Quad Core processor and is 85 percent more powerful than its predecessor. It promises up to 14.5 hours of battery life. The laptop comes with PixelSense Touch Display. It has built-in OmniSonic speakers discreetly hidden below the keyboard.