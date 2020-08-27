No Fortnite for iPhone or iPad users: Epic Games

New Delhi: Epic Games has confirmed that the upcoming season of Fortnite will not be available to players on iPhones, iPads or Mac due to the company's legal battle with Apple.

"Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Fortnite’s newly released Chapter 2 - Season 4 update (v14.00), will not release on iOS and macOS on August 27," Epic Games said .

Check out the trailer of Fortnite’s newly released Chapter 2 - Season 4 update.

Fortnite was removed from the Apple App Store on August 13 for adding an in-app payment system in violation of the App Store rules.

"If you still want to play Fortnite on Android, you can access the latest version of Fortnite from the Epic Games App for Android on Fortnite.com/Android or the Samsung Galaxy Store," the company said.

Apple had threatened to terminate Epic Games' developer account by August 28 which would cut the company off from iOS and macOS development tools.

Fortnite remains available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, GeForce Now, and the Epic Games app on Android. Your account, progression, and purchases also remain available on these platforms.

Earlier this week, a US judge has ruled that Apple cannot delete the developer account of Epic Games that supports open and real-time 3D creation platform Unreal Engine but can keep the Fortnite game away from App Store for violating its policies.

Epic Games claimed that developers were already leaving Unreal Engine as uncertainty loomed over its future in the Apple ecosystem.

Microsoft had declared its support for the Unreal Engine platform by Epic Games in an additional filing.

Epic Games has announced 'Unreal Engine 5' to be released by late-2021.

Launched in 2017, Fortnite features a battle royale format where 100 players compete to survive as the last player standing on a remote island. The popular game has amassed a huge following of 350 million players, and is available on multiple platforms.