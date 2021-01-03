PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind express grief over deaths in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday (January 3, 2021) expressed grief over the deaths of people in the roof collapse at a cremation ground in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar.

PM Modi said, "The sad news of the unfortunate accident in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has caused great sorrow. The state government is engaged in relief and rescue work. I express my condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident, as well as wish the injured to get well soon."

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादनगर में हुए दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हादसे की खबर से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। राज्य सरकार राहत और बचाव कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस दुर्घटना में जान गंवाने वालों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

President Kovind said, "Incident of a roof collapse at the crematorium in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad is very sad. My condolences to the family of the deceased. I pray that those hurt in this accident get well soon. Local administration is working for relief and assistance."

मुरादनगर, गाजियाबाद स्थित श्मशान में छत गिरने की घटना अत्यन्त दुखद है I मृतकों के परिवार जन को मेरी शोक संवेदनाएं !

मैं प्रार्थना करता हूं कि इस दुर्घटना में आहत लोग शीघ्र स्वस्थ हों I स्थानीय प्रशासन राहत और सहायता हेतु कार्यरत है I — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 3, 2021

As per the recent reports, 23 people have died so far and 15 people were admitted to different hospitals. At least 18 of the dead had been identified by the evening.

The incident took place on Sunday when several people had taken shelter under a structure at the cremation ground while it was raining.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced Rs 2 lakh as financial aid for the kins of the deceased.

CM Yogi also directed Meerut's Divisional Commissioner and Additional Director General of the police zone to submit a report on the incident.