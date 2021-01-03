हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind express grief over deaths in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground

As per the recent reports, 23 people have died so far and 15 people were admitted to different hospitals.

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind express grief over deaths in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground
Reuters photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday (January 3, 2021) expressed grief over the deaths of people in the roof collapse at a cremation ground in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar.

PM Modi said, "The sad news of the unfortunate accident in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has caused great sorrow. The state government is engaged in relief and rescue work. I express my condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident, as well as wish the injured to get well soon."

President Kovind said, "Incident of a roof collapse at the crematorium in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad is very sad. My condolences to the family of the deceased. I pray that those hurt in this accident get well soon. Local administration is working for relief and assistance."

As per the recent reports, 23 people have died so far and 15 people were admitted to different hospitals. At least 18 of the dead had been identified by the evening.

The incident took place on Sunday when several people had taken shelter under a structure at the cremation ground while it was raining. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced Rs 2 lakh as financial aid for the kins of the deceased.

CM Yogi also directed Meerut's Divisional Commissioner and Additional Director General of the police zone to submit a report on the incident.

