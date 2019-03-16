Congress stakes claim to form government in Goa

The Congress on Saturday staked claim to form a government in Goa stating that the Manohar Parrikar government has lost the trust of the people and the strength in the Goa Assembly following the demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza.

This comes at a day when the Goa CMO clarified that the health condition of CM Manohar Parrikar is stable, rubbishing reports claiming otherwise.

In a letter to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar demanded the dismissal of the BJP-led government which is in "minority" and ask the Congress "single-largest party to form a government".

" Consequent upon the sad demise of Francis D'Souza, MLA who was belonging to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), it is humbly submitted that the incumbent BJP led State Government under the leadership of Shri Manohar Parrikar which has long lost the trust of the people has also lost the strength of the House. Also, we anticipate that numbers of the BJP may further dwindle thus not allowing such a party in the minority to continue even for a moment," stated the letter.

The party added that it anticipates that the numbers of the BJP may further dwindle and so such a party in the minority shouldn't continue even for a moment.

The letter also stated that any attempt made to bring Goa under President's rule will be undemocratic and illegal and will be challenged, as deemed fit.

"It is therefore incumbent upon you to dismiss this State Government led by the BJP and ensure that the Indian National Congress Party which is the single largest party in the august House and is presently enjoying the majority be called to form Government. Kindly note that any action in violation of the Constitutional mandate to invite the single largest party to form the Government and any attempt made to bring the State under President's rule will be undemocratic and illegal and will be challenged, as deemed fit," added the letter.

"We are therefore staking our claim to form the State Government and demand that we be called to form the government forthwith by dismissing the incumbent BJP led Government," further added the letter.

The strength of the state assembly has reduced from 40 to 37 after the death of D'Souza and resignation of two MLAs -- Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte.

While the Congress currently has 14 MLAs, down from 16 after Sopte and Shirodkar left it to join the BJP, the latter has 13 MLAs.

Three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party, MGP and an Independent and the lone NCP legislator are supporting the BJP.

Bypolls to the seats previously held by Sopte, Shirodkar, and D'Souza are to be held along with Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 23.