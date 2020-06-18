Goa Board HSSC Class 12 result 2020 to be announced next week

Panaji: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the results of the HSSC (Class XII) examination next week. Goa Board chairman Ramakrishna Samant said that the exact date of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam result would be announced either on Monday or Tuesday.

"The results would be declared in the coming week as the paper correction process is over," he said.

The HSSC (Class XII) examination was held earlier this year in March. But as the coronavirus- triggered nation-wide lockdown came into force later that month, exam for two HSSC papers could not be held then.

Exam for those two remaining papers was held in the last week of May.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, he was concerned about the students of Class X and XII, who would be appearing for the board exams in the academic year 2020-21.

Talking to reporters after paying tribute to martyrs on the Goa Revolution Day, CM Sawant, who also hold the education portfolio, said that some schools in the state had already started holding online classes.