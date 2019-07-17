close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goa

Goa`s draft tourism policy and master plan a 'copy paste' job, alleges BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo

BJP legislator Glenn Ticlo on Wednesday alleged that Goa`s draft tourism policy 2018 and master plan, which is being carried out by a leading global consultancy firm is a "copy paste" job, and questioned the state government`s decision to pay around Rs 3 crore for drafting the plan.

Goa`s draft tourism policy and master plan a &#039;copy paste&#039; job, alleges BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo
Image credit: Pixabay

Panaji: BJP legislator Glenn Ticlo on Wednesday alleged that Goa`s draft tourism policy 2018 and master plan, which is being carried out by a leading global consultancy firm is a "copy paste" job, and questioned the state government`s decision to pay around Rs 3 crore for drafting the plan.

"Is the master plan a replica of some other countries which has been put here. Will it match (the needs of Goa). I don`t think so. Secondly, a lot of money has already been paid. Almost Rs 3 crore has been paid to KPMG. But if you look look at the master plan, it looked like copy paste," Ticlo told the Goa legislative assembly during Question Hour.

Goa annually attracts nearly seven million tourists every year. Tourism industry stakeholders have however said that there has been a dip in tourism arrival numbers over the last two years.

Tags:
GoaGoa TourismBJP
Next
Story

Goa Forward Party withdraws support to BJP-led government

Must Watch

PT12M18S

Millions affected due to floods in Bihar