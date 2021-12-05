Amid Omicron threat, THIS city in Gujarat offers Rs 50,000 smartphone to boost vaccination

NEW DELHI: Amid growing Omicron scare, Rajkot Municipal Corporation has announced to give a smartphone worth Rs 50,000 to a lucky winner taking a second dose of COVID vaccine between December 4 and December 10.

The Rajkot civic body has made this announcement to encourage people to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19. "The winner will be decided through a lucky draw & given a smartphone worth ₹50,000," Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Amit Arora said.

Gujarat: Rajkot Municipal Corporation has announced a smartphone to lucky winner taking second dose of COVID vaccine between Dec 4 & Dec 10 "The winner will be decided through a lucky draw & given a smartphone worth Rs 50,000," municipal commissioner Amit Arora said on Saturday pic.twitter.com/1CfIaJGA2W — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

Besides, the municipal body has also announced a reward of Rs 21,000 to the health centre that vaccinates the most number of people during special vaccination drive. Gujarat on Saturday reported 44 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 8,27,659.

According to the state’s Health Department, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,094 with no new fatality being reported.

The tally of recoveries went up to 8,17,239 with 36 persons getting discharged from hospitals during the day.

There are 326 active patients in Gujarat, six of them on ventilator, the department said.

As many as four lakh anti-coronavirus vaccine doses were given in the state on Saturday, taking the tally to 8.26 crore. No new case of COVID-19 was registered in the adjoining union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Of total 10,655 cases detected in the territory so far, four died while 10,651 recovered.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,659, new cases 44, total deaths 10,094, total discharged 8,17,239, active cases 326 and people tested so far - figures not released.

Live TV