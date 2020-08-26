PM Narendra Modi shares video of Sun Temple in Gujarat’s Modhera, says ‘it looks iconic on a rainy day'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 26, 2020) shared a video of the iconic Sun Temple located in Gujarat’s Modhera and said that it looked "iconic on a rainy day".

The Prime Minister took to his official Twitteer handle to share the video.

"The iconic Sun Temple of Modhera looks very Iconic on a rainy day," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Modhera’s iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day! Have a look. pic.twitter.com/yYWKRIwlIe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2020

The PM posted a 55-second video showing water cascading down steps of the temple.

The Sun Temple of Modhera is situated near river Pushpavati, and is the legacy of the Solanki rulers, as per the official website of Gujarat Tourism.