हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi shares video of Sun Temple in Gujarat’s Modhera, says ‘it looks iconic on a rainy day'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 26, 2020) shared a video of the iconic Sun Temple located in Gujarat’s Modhera and said that it looked "iconic on a rainy day".

PM Narendra Modi shares video of Sun Temple in Gujarat’s Modhera, says ‘it looks iconic on a rainy day&#039;

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 26, 2020) shared a video of the iconic Sun Temple located in Gujarat’s Modhera and said that it looked "iconic on a rainy day".

The Prime Minister took to his official Twitteer handle to share the video.

"The iconic Sun Temple of Modhera looks very Iconic on a rainy day," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The PM posted a 55-second video showing water cascading down steps of the temple.

The Sun Temple of Modhera is situated near river Pushpavati, and is the legacy of the Solanki rulers, as per the official website of Gujarat Tourism. 

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiSun templeGujaratModhera
Next
Story

Fire breaks out inside ICU ward of government hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar
  • 32,34,474Confirmed
  • 59,449Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT57S

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan pays tribute to martyr Manish