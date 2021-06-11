हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
bseh

BSEH Class 10th Result 2021: Haryana Board declares results on bseh.org.in.

Students who have registered themselves for Haryana Board BSEH Class 10th exams can now check the result on the board’s official site - bseh.org.in.

New Delhi: Board of School Education, Haryana released the Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2021 or HBSE 10th Result 2021 on Friday (June 11, 2021).  The Haryana Board Class 10 Results were declared by the Board at around 2.30 PM. 

The board also activated the link to check class 10 results on the official website. Students who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams can now check the result on the board’s official site - bseh.org.in.

As per reports, the board declared the Class 10th results for over 3 lakh students. It may be noted that the Class 10th examination could not be held this year in view of COVID-19 and the BSEH 10th result 2021 has been prepared based on students’ performance in internal exams or assignment work. 

Private portals such as indiaresult.com will also host the Haryana Board 10th result 2021

A total of 3,18,373 students had registered for Class 10 board exams out of which 1,74,956 are male students and 1,43,417 are female students. 

 

How to check Haryana Board 10th Result 2021

 

Haryana Board Class 10 Results have been announced by the Board. The website where the result can be checked is the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in. 

-Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

-Click on the result link available on the home page.

-Press BSEH 10th Result 2021 link and enter the login details.

-Your result will be displayed on the screen.

-Check the result and download the page.

-Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Tags:
bsehHBSE 10th Result 2021Haryana Board Class 10 resultsHaryanaClass 10 board resultsbseh.org.in.
