JEE

CBI arrests 7 accused of alleged irregularities in JEE (Main) exam 2021

THe CBI said that the said company and its Directors were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs in consideration of huge amount by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonipat (Haryana). 

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested seven persons accused of alleged irregularities in the ongoing JEE (Main) examination 2021.

According to reports, the central agency has arrested 02 Lab Technicians, an Assistant Professor and a Peon, all working at a Private College of Engineering, Sonipat ( Haryana) in connection with its ongoing investigation into allegations of irregularities in the JEE (Main) examination-2021.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has in total arrested seven accused including two Directors, Siddharth Krishna and Vishambhar Mani Tripathi & Ritik Singh, Anjum Dawoodani, Animesh Kumar Singh and Ajinkya Narhari Patil, all four employees of  M/s Affinity Education Private Limited and a private person Ranjeet Singh Thakur in connection with the case.
 
The three arrested accused, Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi &  Govind Varshney were produced before the Competent Court at Delhi and remanded to police custody till 09.09.2021.               

CBI has registered the case on 01.09.2021 against a private company & others including its Directors & three employees, private persons(conduits) etc on the allegations of irregularities being committed in the ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 by a private educational institution, its directors, their touts/associates & staff posted at the examination center & other unknown persons. 

It was further alleged that the said company and its Directors were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs in consideration of huge amount by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonipat (Haryana). 

It was also alleged that the accused used to obtain Xth and XIIth mark sheets, the User IDs, Passwords, and Post-Dated Cheques of aspiring students in different parts of the country as security and once admission was done, they used to collect heavy amount ranging from 12-15 Lakh(approx) per candidate.

Searches were conducted at 19 places including Delhi & NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur, Indore and Bangalore which led to the recovery of 25 Laptops, 7 PCs, around 30 Post-Dated Cheques along with voluminous incriminating documents/ devices including PDC’s mark sheet of different students.

