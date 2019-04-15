EC attaches assets worth Rs 3.68 cr of Haryana ex-CM Om Prakash Chautala in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate sleuths on Monday attached four assets worth Rs 3.68 crores Haryana former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The acquired properties include a flat, a plot, a house and land, located in Delhi and Sirsa in Haryana.

The Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case is based on a CBI FIR against Chautala for possession of alleged disproportionate assets.

"Chautala had acquired immovable properties at New Delhi, Panchkula and also constructed a residential house at Sirsa in Haryana out of the money received from undisclosed sources," the ED said in a statement.

"Investigation also revealed that Chautala was directly involved in acquisition and projecting various tainted properties as his untainted properties. He had also disclosed properties so acquired in the affidavit filed before returning officer in the Haryana Assembly polls in 2005 and 2009, thereby, projecting publicly the tainted properties as untainted," it said.