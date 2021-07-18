हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gurgaon

Gurgaon building collapse: Five to six workers feared trapped under debris

Five to six workers are feared trapped under the debris of a three-storey building that collapsed in Haryana's Gurgaon district on Sunday evening, police said.

Gurgaon building collapse: Five to six workers feared trapped under debris
Image used for representational purpose

Chandigarh: Five to six workers are feared trapped under the debris of a three-storey building that collapsed in Haryana's Gurgaon district on Sunday evening, police said.

Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police Varun Singla said police, fire department and NDRF teams are at the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

"A three-storey building collapsed in Khawaspur village. According to preliminary reports, a warehouse company had built the premises to house its labourers. Five to six people are stated to be trapped under the debris," Singla told PTI over phone.

The police said one person was pulled out from the rubble during the rescue operation.

"Eighteen to 19 workers used to live in that building and of them, 14-15 had gone for work at the time of the incident," the DCP said.

The cause behind the building collapse was not immediately known, he said.

GurgaonHaryana
