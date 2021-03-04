हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haryana

Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala says does not agree with 'love jihad' term

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala cleared his stand on the “love jihad” matter saying he does not believe in the term and has no issue with someone who is willingly converting to marry his/her partner.

File photo

New Delhi: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala cleared his stand on the “love jihad” matter saying he does not believe in the term and has no issue with someone who is willingly converting to marry his/her partner.

Though, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader clarified that if the proposed law checks forceful religious conversions then his party will support it.

"If the law will be to check on forceful religious conversions, our party will definitely support it. If the law will be presented with a specific term like 'love jihad', then we will discuss it," Chautala was quoted as saying by ANI.

Chautala's statements come at a time when the BJP is looking to table a new anti-conversion law in Haryana to check on cases of “love jihad”.

The deputy CM has been at loggerheads with BJP over the farmers’ protests and has even threatened to resign if their demands are not heard and dealt with.

However, several BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, have already brought in the law against “love jihad”.

