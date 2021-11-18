Haryana likely to implement odd-even scheme to check air pollution

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the state government is planning to implement the odd-even scheme for vehicles to check air pollution.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said, "Haryana Govt is planning to implement the odd-even scheme for vehicles. We have also prepared a committee of engineers, Gurugram Municipal Corporation commissioner and DC to look for alternatives to reduce pollution."

Khattar further said, "The directions given to us by the Supreme Court yesterday like closing the schools, colleges and industries for a few days, and closure of some thermal plants os also being considered."

Khattar has also said that a committee has been formed to control pollution in 4 districts of NCR in the state. The committee will include engineers and the commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), besides officers of the concerned departments.

This committee will brainstorm on how to reduce pollution and suggest measures for it. Apart from this, Supreme Court directions related to air pollution will be strictly followed.

The Chief Minister was interacting with media representatives after presiding over the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram on Wednesday.

In this meeting, 16 complaints were placed before the Chief Minister, out of which 14 were disposed of on the spot. Regarding the advertisement being put up illegally in Gurugram city, the CM said that the MCG has launched a campaign to remove illegal advertisements in the last 15 days.

He informed that there are about Rs 400 crore of advertisement dues on behalf of many companies but these cases are pending in court. After the decision of the court, that amount will be recovered.

The Chief Minister also informed that the Municipal Corporation is taking over the colonies of the builder area in a phased manner. Eight colonies of Gurugram city were to be transferred to the Municipal Corporation, out of which 5 have been done.

"DLF Phase-3 is also to be transferred in this episode but till the transfer is not done, DLF Phase-3 residents will have to pay the maintenance charges to DLF itself. DLF will have time to complete the infrastructure and basic facilities in this colony by December 31, 2021. After that, if there is any shortcoming, then the Municipal Corporation will get it assessed and work will be completed whose cost will be taken from DLF,’’ he said.

