5 Common Vision Problems And Preventive Measures You Must Take To Keep Your Eyes Healthy

Our eyes are our windows to the world, allowing us to explore, learn, and experience life to the fullest. However, just like any other part of our body, our eyes can face challenges. The sense of vision is invaluable as it enables us to perceive the world around us. However, like any complex system, it is susceptible to various issues that can affect clarity and acuity. Understanding and managing common vision problems is crucial for maintaining optimal eye health and quality of life. Regular eye examinations are essential for early detection and management of vision problems.

By adopting preventive measures and seeking timely professional care, individuals can safeguard their eyesight and quality of life. Dr Haseeb Beg, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, emphasizes, "As a health expert, it's essential to educate individuals about these conditions and empower them with strategies to address and prevent them."

5 Common Vision Problems

Refractive Errors

Dr Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director, Orbis (India), adds, "The sense of vision is invaluable, and managing common vision problems is crucial for maintaining optimal eye health and quality of life." He goes on and explains the other vision related problems that can occur over the years.

Dr Rishi explains, "Refractive error occurs when the shape of the eye prevents light from focusing directly on the retina, the inner membrane lining the back of the eyeball, which is essential for vision. This leads to blurred vision at various distances. For example, myopia, or nearsightedness, is a refractive error where distant objects appear blurry, while close objects remain clear. Hypermetropia, or farsightedness, is the opposite, causing nearby objects to appear blurry while distant objects remain clear. Besides, astigmatism occurs when the cornea or lens has an irregular shape, causing distorted or blurred vision at all distances. Presbyopia is another common refractive error, primarily affecting individuals over the age of 40, resulting in difficulty focusing on close objects."

Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Dr Haseeba highlights, "Another common issue is presbyopia, which typically affects individuals over the age of 40. Presbyopia results from the natural aging process of the eye, leading to difficulty focusing on close objects."

Cataracts

Cataracts are another common vision problem, particularly among older individuals. A cataract occurs when the lens of the eye becomes cloudy, leading to blurred or dim vision.

Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that can damage the optic nerve, often due to increased pressure within the eye. Glaucoma typically develops gradually and can cause partial or even complete blindness if left untreated.

Dry Eye Syndrome

Dry eye syndrome is a prevalent condition characterized by a lack of sufficient moisture on the eye's surface. This can lead to discomfort, irritation, and blurred vision.

Preventive Measures for Proper Vision

Adopting simple yet effective practices shared by Dr Rishi here can significantly reduce the risk of developing many of the common vision problems. These include:

- Regular Eye Examinationsor as recommended by an eye care professional, to detect and address vision issues promptly.

- Keeping a check on blood pressure and blood sugar levels for any long-term effects on vision.

- Balanced Diet rich in vitamins and nutrients essential for eye health.

- Eye-friendly Habits like practice proper eye hygiene, take regular breaks from digital screens are essential.

- UV Protection when outdoors to shield the eyes else can contribute to various eye conditions, including cataracts and macular degeneration.

- Limiting Screen Time of intense near-vision work, blink regularly to keep the eyes moist, and follow the 20-20-20 rule – take a 20-second break every 20 minutes, looking at something 20 feet away.