5 Healthy Habits That Will Help You Sleep Well At Night - Check Dos And Don'ts

The importance of a good night's sleep can't be stressed enough. There is increasing evidence of how poor sleep can negatively impact health, causing serious health problems in the long run. A good sleep of around 8 hours is needed for the body to repair and rejuvenate and prepare us for the next day. In today's stress-filled lives, sound sleep eludes many people. For this, several lifestyle changes are necessary. While wearing comfortable sleepwear is important, it's also essential to say no to certain practices, like scrolling on your mobile phone or tablet while in bed. Kiruba Devi, Head of Category and Sourcing, Zivame, shares some basic tips that can ensure a good sleep. Let's check them out.

How To Enjoy Deep Sleep At Night

Kiruba Devi lists out 5 healthy habits that you can follow before you go to sleep:

1. Switch Off Your Devices

Using your phone, a tab, or watching a show on your laptop late into the night? These devices emit blue light which reduces melatonin levels in your body. Melatonin is necessary for you to sleep, and to wake up. If Melatonin levels in your body drop, you will find it more difficult to wake up. More so, using a device before sleeping can keep your brain alert and functioning, which makes it harder for you to fall asleep. So make it a habit to stop using electronic devices before you sleep. It's also important to wear comfortable sleepwear before you hit the sack.

2. Build A Bedtime Routine

Ever thought of a bedtime routine before? Well, it helps you sleep better. Meditate for a few minutes before bed, it will help to calm your mind. If not, you can even perform some gentle stretches as well. The tension in your muscles will be reduced. You can also take a warm shower before going to bed. It relaxes your body, mind, and makes you feel lighter. Once you are in bed, listen to some soft music and focus on your breathing.

3. Watch What You Eat And Drink

Are you having coffee or a slice of cake before you sleep? Then be prepared to stay awake at night. What food goes into your body can impact the quality of your sleep to a large extent. Have a light meal before you sleep. Going to bed hungry or feeling stuffed will leave you feeling uncomfortable, and unable to sleep. Try to avoid the consumption of alcohol and caffeine before you sleep. They reduce the quality of your sleep overall.

4. Turn On White Noise Or Pink Noise

Are you a light sleeper? Do even the softest of noises wake you up at night? Try white noise, to muffle background noise. It is soothing and distracts you from other sounds. If you’re not a fan of white noise, try pink noise. Pink noise filters high frequencies of white noise. It creates warmer tones that mimic wave movements. You can even find pink noise on platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

5. Wear Comfortable Sleepwear

What you wear when you sleep can go a long way in ensuring quality sleep. As Kiruba Devi says, they have a range of sleepwear collections. Be it pyjama sets and nightdresses for women, sleep tops, robes and shrugs, there's a wide range of comfortable clothing available that are perfect for ensuring sound sleep. Sleeping well is a good way to rest our minds and bodies. Sleepwear adds a snug and cozy touch to your bedtime routine.

4 Things To Avoid To Ensure Good Night's Sleep

Try to avoid the following habits to sleep well at night, says Kiruba Devi: