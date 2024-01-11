Keeping babies protected from the cold throughout the winter months is of utmost importance. From proper layering to maintaining optimal indoor temperatures, R for Rabbit, a homegrown baby product brand shares a few practical tips to ensure the well-being of newborns amidst a chilled winter.

1. Winter-Appropriate Clothes

The baby won't stay warm or safe with more layers of clothing, but they will with the appropriate winter wardrobe. The ideal baby clothing is made of natural, baby-safe fibres that breathe well and are soft. You can purchase wool clothes to cover your baby's hands, feet, and head. The most effective ways to keep the body warm are mittens, socks, and caps because bare skin causes the body to lose heat and become cold. Change the diapers quickly once you notice heaviness as if your tiny tot remains wet for longer, so chances are the baby may catch a cold.

2. Massage Baby With Essential Oils

Massaging the baby with warm oil containing necessary ingredients, such as almonds, coconuts, sesame, etc. will improve circulation in the baby's body and build stronger bones for growth. After the massage, wait 1-3 hours before giving your baby a good bath. Oil massage keeps your baby's body warm and allows them to sleep peacefully.

3. Boost Baby’s Immunity With A Proper Diet

Breastfeeding provides the baby with the mother's skin-to-skin contact to keep the baby warm, and breast milk is full of all the nutrients and antibodies needed to support healthy growth and development. A nutrient-rich diet that includes a variety of fruits and vegetables can be given to your baby if they are older than six months.

4. Watch Symptoms Of Illness And Take Precautions

Even with careful preparation and cautious care for newborns, infections such as colds, congestion, or fevers can still occur. Hence, you need to be on the lookout for symptoms of illness and get medical advice if necessary. Remain vigilant, and don't wait for severe symptoms to appear in your child. Usually, the first indications of a problem are irritability and fatigue. Give your baby timely vaccinations.

5. Keep Yourself And Environment Safe And Healthy

If you are a breastfeeding mother, you should eat a healthy diet. During the winter, when temperatures drop to 3–4 degrees, room heaters can be used to keep the temperature stable. But since humidifiers lower air moisture levels, which can otherwise cause breathing issues, you should also use them with room heaters.

Remember, as your child grows, his/her needs will also change; therefore, you should adjust your lifestyle and winter care routine accordingly.