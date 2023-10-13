As we move towards the year-end and temperatures start to dip, the air quality in several parts of the country, including Delhi-NCR, has begun deteriorating. While NCR faces a critical problem of air pollution every year, especially after Diwali, worldwide, industrialisation and urbanisation have led to poor air quality. The big cities and metropolises face the brunt of it most. And this not a mere inconvenience, breathing poor air has severe implication for health. While lung problems are a major outcome, polluted air also impacts heart health severely.

Dr Niranjan Hiremath, a leading cardiovascular and aortic surgeon at Apollo Indraprastha, shares, "Breathing in today's cities is no less than a game of Russian roulette. Each gulp of polluted air not only scalds our lungs but silently chips away at our heart. The link between air pollution and heart health is more intrinsic than one might assume. The lungs and heart, two pivotal organs, share a profound symbiotic relationship. Impaired lung function, often an aftermath of inhaling polluted air, inadvertently burdens the heart. This overexertion can expedite the onset of alarming cardiac symptoms or even heart failure."

How To Preseve Heart Health Amidst Growing Air Pollution Levels

Responding to queries posed by Zee News Digital, Dr Niranjan Hiremath shares how air pollution can impact the heart and steps one can take. Read on.

Q. How pollution and cardio health are connected?

Dr Hiremath: Urban areas, especially like Delhi and Beijing, have been battling with thick smog and haze, with residents gasping for clean air. What is more concerning is how this polluted air heightens cardiovascular risks. The deteriorating air quality exposes individuals to harmful chemicals. These toxins, combined with prevalent habits like smoking, augment the chances of cardiovascular ailments. The lungs and heart share an intricate bond. As residents breathe in polluted air, chronic respiratory illnesses ensue. This, in turn, imposes undue strain on the heart, catalysing symptoms synonymous with heart attacks and heart failures.

Q. What are the impacts of air pollution on heart and lungs?

Dr Hiremath: Amid rising concerns over deteriorating air quality, several significant health impacts have been observed:

1. A notable escalation in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) symptoms.

2. A heightened risk of cardiovascular events, with heart attacks leading the chart.

3. An increased manifestation of heart failure symptoms, raising hospitalization rates.

4. A surge in acute respiratory distress incidents, particularly among vulnerable demographics.

5. An added cardiac strain, especially evident in individuals with pre-existing respiratory ailments.

6. An exacerbated risk for individuals with habits like smoking, compounding the effects of polluted air.

7. A general decrease in lung functionality and capacity over prolonged exposure periods.

Q. What are the steps that one can take?

Dr Hiremath: As the global community grapples with the health ramifications of pollution, experts recommend several measures to counteract its effects:

1. Consistently monitor local air quality metrics, adjusting routines accordingly.

2. Limit exposure by minimising outdoor excursions during high pollution windows.

3. Invest in advanced air purifiers for indoor environments, aiming for HEPA standards.

4. Emphasise the use of protective wear, with N95 masks or their equivalents taking precedence.

5. Engage in routine medical check-ups, ensuring early detection of potential complications.

6. Opt for well-ventilated spaces, ensuring a steady flow of cleaner air.

7. Educate and promote community awareness, fostering collective efforts in combating air quality deterioration.