World Menopause Day: 10 Steps To Deal With Menopause - All You Need To Know

On October 18 every year, World Menopause Day is observed to raise awareness about menopause and the support options available for improving health and wellbeing. So what's menopause? Dr Ameya Kulkarni - Kanakiya, Co-Founder and Head of Health Outcomes and Programs, Elda Health, shares, "Menopause is a natural phase in a woman's life, marking the end of her reproductive years. While it is a significant milestone, it can also bring about a range of physical and emotional changes. However, with the right strategies and support, you can navigate this transition smoothly and maintain your overall well-being." She shares 10 effective ways to deal with menopause, covering various aspects.

World Menopause Day: How To Manage Menopause

As a woman's reproductive years end and menstruation stops, menopause begins. It's a point in time 12 months after a woman's last period. Many women face several physical and mental health issues post menopause. Dr Ameya Kulkarni lists the following 10 steps to manage life after menopause

1. Consume A Balanced Diet

During menopause, hormonal changes can affect your metabolism and lead to fat redistribution. To prevent this, focus on a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Add phytoestrogens to your diet. These are naturally occurring plant compounds that mimic the effects of estrogen in the body and may help alleviate some menopausal symptoms. Foods like soybeans, tofu, flaxseeds, and legumes are excellent sources of phytoestrogens.

2. Prioritise Bone Health

Decreasing estrogen levels can lead to bone loss, increasing the risk of osteoporosis. To maintain strong bones, include weight-bearing exercises, consume calcium-rich foods or supplements, and ensure an adequate intake of vitamin D.

3. Stay Hydrated

Hormonal shifts may also result in changes in skin hydration also less water may predispose to UTIs. Be sure to drink plenty of water to keep your skin supple and maintain overall health.

4. Manage Hot Flashes

Hot flashes can be one of the most bothersome symptoms of menopause. To reduce their intensity, avoid triggers like spicy foods, caffeine, alcohol, and smoking. Dress in layers to regulate your body temperature and try relaxation techniques such as paced respiration or yoga.

5. Exercise Regularly

Engaging in regular physical activity can help manage weight, boost mood, and improve overall health. Decreasing estrogen levels can lead to bone loss, increasing the risk of osteoporosis. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, with a combination of aerobic exercises as well as strength training to maintain muscle and bone mass.

6. Seek Hormone Replacement Therapy (If Needed)

Hormone replacement therapy or HRT is not the demon it is often supposed to be. It can be an effective option for managing severe menopausal symptoms like hot flashes and mood swings. Consult with a healthcare professional to discuss the potential risks and benefits.

7. Prioritise Mental Health And Yourself

Menopause can bring about mood swings, irritability, and anxiety. Do not hesitate to seek counselling or therapy if you are struggling emotionally. Talking to a professional can help you develop coping strategies and improve your overall mental well-being. De-stress through meditation and other techniques as these can help in maintaining a balanced state of mind.

8. Focus On Sleep Hygiene

Sleep disturbances are common during menopause. Establish a regular sleep schedule, create a calming bedtime routine, and limit caffeine and electronic devices in the evening to improve the quality of your sleep.

9. Maintain A Support System

Share your experiences with trusted friends and family members. Knowing you are not alone in this journey can provide emotional support and create a sense of community.

10. Stay Informed

Educate yourself about the changes your body is going through. Understanding menopause and its symptoms can help you prepare mentally and make informed decisions about your health.

Menopause Natural And Inevitable, Seek Professional Help

Dr Kulkarni points out that menopause is a natural part of a woman's life, and while it may come with challenges, it does not have to be a daunting experience. "By following these ten strategies, you can better manage the physical and emotional aspects of menopause, ensuring that this phase becomes a smoother transition into the next chapter of your life. Remember that seeking guidance from healthcare professionals, including your doctor and therapist, can be invaluable in providing you with tailored advice and support during this transformative period."