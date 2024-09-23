Alarming Rise In Employee Deaths Due To Work-Related Stress Calls; Tips To Address This Issue

Workplace mental well-being is influenced by various factors, ranging from the nature of the workload to the psychological environment employees navigate daily. While some levels of high workload are manageable—and even motivating—others can be deeply harmful when paired with poor support, unrealistic demands, and toxic work cultures. A holistic approach to employee mental well-being should recognize these differences and provide employees with the support they need to thrive.

The Spectrum of Workload and Its Impact on Wellbeing

Not all high workloads are inherently damaging. Many industries experience scenarios where employees face intermittently high workloads for short bursts, typically driven by a specific goal. These periods of intense work are often followed by a sense of achievement, leading to increased morale and team cohesion. Other scenarios involve moderate workloads with high support from leadership, which can be both sustainable and rewarding.

However, things change dramatically when the workload becomes chronic and unsustainable. When employees face unrelenting pressure, poor support, harassment from peers or bosses, and unrealistic negative consequences, they are exposed to a toxic work environment. This leads to burnout, a sense of hopelessness, and potentially severe health issues, both mental and physical. Distinguishing between manageable high workloads and toxic environments is crucial to creating effective mental well-being programs.

Key Steps to Implement an Employee Mental Wellbeing Program

To protect employees from the adverse effects of chronic stress and support them through varying workload demands, organizations need to focus on these essential steps as shared by Debasmita Sinha, Chief Psychologist and Clinical Director Excellence.

1. Sensitize Team Leads and Managers

Managers and team leads must understand the profound impact their behaviour and expectations have on employees. Training them to differentiate between healthy, goal-oriented pressure and harmful, chronic workloads is crucial. Through sensitization programs, they can be taught to balance expectations and offer support during high-stress periods, ensuring employees feel valued rather than overwhelmed.

2. Create Space for Younger Employees to Voice Their Needs

Younger or less experienced employees often struggle the most in high-pressure environments. Organizations should provide them with platforms to express concerns, especially during periods of intense workload. Listening to and acting on these concerns fosters trust and helps prevent early burnout in younger employees, who may not yet have the resilience to navigate high-stress situations.

3. Provide Warm and Hot Lines for Mental Health Support

Support services such as warm and hot lines are essential in helping employees manage their mental health, particularly during high workload periods. These resources should be easily accessible, well-publicized, and normalized within the organization to encourage employees to seek help when they need it, rather than waiting until they’re in crisis.

4. Educate Employees on Personal Safety and Mental Capacity

Teaching employees how to recognize their limits is critical, particularly in industries with fluctuating workloads. Employees need to be equipped to identify when workload stress is becoming toxic and when they should seek help. Training on mental and emotional boundaries helps employees act early to prevent stress from escalating into burnout.

5. Embed De-stressing Mechanisms in Daily Workflow

During periods of high workload, embedding de-stressing activities into daily workflows can prevent burnout. Whether through flexible work hours, mindfulness sessions, or short breaks, creating space for mental recharge during intense projects helps maintain employee health and productivity.

6. Build Capacity to Identify Early Signs of Distress

In toxic work environments where chronic high workload and poor support coexist, employees are at serious risk of burnout. Organizations must train managers and employees to identify early signs of distress in themselves and others. Offering timely support when someone is struggling can prevent the situation from worsening, helping maintain mental health across the workforce.

7. Listen to Employees through Regular Feedback Mechanisms

Regular feedback mechanisms such as surveys, town halls, and one-on-one check-ins are invaluable in industries with fluctuating workloads. Employees should be able to voice their concerns, particularly about workload expectations and support levels. Management must act on this feedback to address any toxic elements in the workplace, ensuring employees feel heard and valued.

A well-designed program ensures employees have the tools, support, and resources needed to maintain their mental health, no matter the workload.