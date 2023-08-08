Are You Constipated? 7 Yoga Poses To Relieve Constipation

Constipation is become a widespread and common issue. It is so typical that many of us prefer to overlook it. But did you know that persistent constipation might cause stomach and pelvic disorders? This makes taking care of the issue very crucial.

Let's start by learning about its causes and symptoms.

Symptoms and Causes of Constipation

Constipation is more than just having little or no bowel movements. Instead, it presents itself through a variety of symptoms, such as:

- little or infrequent bowel motions

- while having a bowel movement while struggling

- passing of a tiny or firm stool

- abdominal discomfort, stomach cramps, and agony

- bloated abdomen

Daily yoga practise for a few minutes can help avoid irregular bowel movements, straining, and bloating.

Through yoga, we can energise our bodies and improve blood and oxygen flow. Yoga practise can significantly aid in the relief of constipation issues because the majority of the postures involve pelvic movement.

Yoga for constipation

Here are a few yoga poses for constipation treatment that, when routinely practised, can restore irregular bowel movements to normal.

Mayurasana (Peacock Pose)

The peacock pose is an advanced hand-balancing yoga posture. Although it is practised in other styles of yoga as well, it is most often linked with Hatha yoga.

Your wrists and forearms will be stretched, and your core and back will be worked out while you balance on your hands. This position is a terrific method to relax your muscles, lengthen your limbs, and test your balance.

Ardha-Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist Pose)

The Ardha Matsyendrasana has extremely easy-to-follow steps. Cross your legs and sit on your mat. While turning your body to the left, place your right hand on your left knee. From the bottom of your spine to your shoulders, twist. Make sure your body is not being lifted off the mat. Additionally, watch out not to strain your lower back when stretching.

Just behind your hips, lay your left hand on the mat. Untwist, then carry out the exercise on the opposite side. Make sure to move extremely slowly when executing the Ardha Matsyendrasana steps since quick movements might harm your neck or lower back.

Halasana (Plough Pose)

The plough, a prominent farming implement frequently used in Indian agriculture to prepare the land for growing crops, is the source of the name of this yoga position.

- The palms of your arms should be beside you when you recline on your back.

- Utilising your core muscles, raise your feet off the ground and straighten your legs at a 90-degree angle as you inhale.

- Breathe normally as you raise your hips and back off the ground while continuing to breathe normally.

- Till your toes hit the floor, let your legs swing 180 degrees above your head. Your back ought to be parallel to the ground. At first, it could be challenging, but give it a shot for a few seconds.

- Hold this position while allowing your body to gradually relax with each deep breath.

- You can slowly lower your legs by exhaling after resting in this position for about a minute (a few seconds for beginners).

Pavanmuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)

To detoxify your digestive tract by releasing trapped gases, it is ideal to perform this asana first thing every morning.

- Make sure your feet are together and your arms are next to your body while you lay flat on your back on a level surface.

- Breathe in deeply. Bring your knees up to your chest and rest your thighs on your abdomen as you exhale. As if embracing your knees, encircle your legs with your hands.

- Hold the pose while taking a deep breath. Make sure to tighten your hold on your upper shins and exert more pressure on your chest with each exhalation. Make careful to relax the hold every time you take a breath.

- You should rock and roll from side to side three to five times before you release the stance. Relax.

Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose)

Beginners should start with Cobbler's Pose or butterfly pose (Baddha Konasana). This position will probably be practised frequently in yoga class. Even though it requires a few props to get there, it's an excellent fundamental stretch that practically anybody can perform. Sit up on one or two folded blankets to elevate your seat if your hips are sore. You'll be astonished at how this tip makes it much more comfortable for you to sit up straighter.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)