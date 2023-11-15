Aromatherapy is a holistic healing treatment which includes the use of natural oils, which have pleasant, soothing smells, for pain management, massage and overall well-being. Talking about the benefits of aromatherapy, Kanishka Tripathi, Founder and CEO, Mahāsa Ghar, shares, "Aromatherapy is a revered therapeutic practice utilised to alleviate mental and physical ailments. Inhaling essential oils allows their molecules to travel directly from the olfactory nerves to the brain, specifically impacting the amygdala, the brain's emotional centre. The olfactory passage serves as a direct gateway to the limbic brain, offering mental support and neurological stimulation or calmness for conditions such as stress disorders, anxieties, and depression. When stimulated by uplifting scents like lemon, black pepper, or grapefruit, your emotional well-being experiences a notable boost."

With the air quality down in the doldrums and the general air of listlessness that lingers with the onset of winter, aromatherapy is one of the most implementable pick-me-ups out there, that could attune your headspace for the festivities, shares Ghar.

Aromatherapy To Fight Festive Fatigue

Saffron Essential Oil: With the Diwali festivities taking a toll, it's time for you to indulge in some aromatherapy. At this time, Saffron Essential Oil is the one to reach for."Research shows that it contains an antioxidant – saffranal, that may help improve your mood, memory, and learning ability, as well as protect your brain cells against oxidative stress. Additionally, saffron may lower blood sugar levels and raise insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of cognitive decline and helping you get clearer skin," says Ghar.

Blackcurrant Oil: Following your late-night Diwali parties, if you have been waking up with joint pain, then you should reach for a Blackcurrant oil, suggests Ghar. "This contains gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), a type of omega fatty acid, that soothes inflammation. This essential oil also ensures reduced visual fatigue that can be beneficial for people who spend long hours in front of a screen every day," she adds.

Citrus-Base Oils: Ghar explains, "Citrus base essential oils like Orange Oil, Grapefruit Oil, Bergamot Oil, and Lemon Oil, are rich in antioxidants because of the presence of Vitamin C, which helps metabolise the protein for collagen Consequently, these oils not only ensure a therapeutic aromatherapy session, but also offer potential skin benefits by promoting collagen synthesis, which can enhance skin elasticity and overall health."

Dos And Don'ts Of Aromatherapy

Mahāsa Ghar lists the following dos and don'ts of aromatherapy:

- Don’t forget to use a carrier oil to dilute essential oils.

- Follow up with a patch test on the unexposed parts of your body to gauge whether your body is well-receiving of the oil, or not.

- Do check the authenticity of the oil. The label should say that it's a 100% pure essential oil.

- Genuine essential oils are stored in amber or cobalt bottles. If the oil is being sold in a plastic bottle, it is likely not real.