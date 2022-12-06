Blood pressure management: Best food to increase and decrease blood pressure in a short time - check list

Blood pressure control: High blood pressure (BP) is one of the leading causes for cardiovascular ailments, kidney diseases, and other serious health problems, which when left untreated can also prove to be fatal. Hypertension is when blood pressure is too high. According to the World Health Organization, hypertension is diagnosed if, when it is measured on two different days, the systolic blood pressure readings on both days is ≥140 mmHg and/or the diastolic blood pressure readings on both days is ≥90 mmHg.

While people are mostly concerned about hypertension, low blood pressure also causes its own health problems. Dizziness or lightheadedness, fainting, blurred or faded vision, nausea are some of the symptoms of low BP. A blood pressure reading lower than 90 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) for the systolic or 60 mm Hg for the diastolic is usually considered a low BP.

Diet plays an important role when it comes to controlling blood pressure. Here are some food items and beverages that one should have if pressure spikes or falls suddenly.

What to eat and drink in High Blood Pressure

Drink beet juice:

Beetroot has amazing health benefits and consumption of beetroot juice is known to lower blood pressure (BP). Several studies have shown that juice, when consumed as part of a normal diet, lowers BP. According to some reports, a Queen Mary University of London study suggests that drinking a glass of 250ml of beetroot juice, on average, daily will reduce your blood pressure by 8/4 mmHg.

Consume vegetables and fruits:

Yes, our parents have been telling us from childhood and it's not a lie! Vegetables and fruits are the magic foods that help our body fight several ailments. And it's also good to keep BP at bay when consumed regularly. Spinach, broccoli, carrots, apples, oranges, and bananas are some of the best veggies and fruits to consume to control BP.

Sip on pomegranate juice:

Rich in vitamins and minerals, pomegranates are full of health benefits. And pomegranate juice, when consumed, can help in lowering blood pressure. It has anti-inflammatory effects too. But make sure there's no added sugar, and consume pure juice.

What to eat and drink in Low Blood Pressure

Increase sodium intake

To increase blood pressure levels, eat food with sodium content like canned soup, pickled items and olives. Remember to consult your doctor.

Drink lots of fluids

Stay hydrated! If you are dehydrated, your blood volume decreases and will thus cause the blood pressure to drop. Stay hydrated, and keep this in mind, especially while you work out.

Increase intake of food with Vitamin B12

Take more of Vitamin B12. Lack of Vitamin B12 causes anemia, which in turn, leads to low blood pressure. Foods like eggs, chicken, fish like salmon and tuna, and low-fat dairy products are rich in Vitamin B12.

