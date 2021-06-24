हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Health

Boost your immunity with Moringa: Check out its antiviral, antifungal and antioxidant properties

Moringa is rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin B, Vitamin A, protein, calcium, iron, magnesium and important amino acids. Moringa has antifungal, antiviral, antidepressant, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: North India native moringa tree also known as Moringa oleifera, drumstick tree, ben oil tree among others is a powerhouse of nutrients. It has for long been used in Ayurvedic medicines as an ingredient.

It is used in powdered or juice form for consumption. Its essential oil is also very beneficial for skin and hair health.

Below are some health benefits of Moringa:

Boost your immunity with Moringa leaves

High nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin B, Vitamin A, protein, calcium, iron, etc., in Moringa helps the body develop immunity.

Moringa may help manage your blood sugar levels

Moringa contains a pigment known as chlorogenic acid which may help in stabilizing blood sugar levels post meals.

Moringa can help lower cholesterol

High cholesterol levels can cause heart diseases and consuming Moringa has shown in helping control cholesterol, thus reducing chances of heart attacks.

Moringa can help lower blood pressure

Moringa is high in antioxidants and a particular compound called Quercetin, which is found in Moringa has properties that help lower blood pressure.

Moringa is good for your bone health

Moringa’s anti-inflammatory properties can help the body fight against osteoporosis. Moringa leaves are also a rich source of calcium and phosphorus, which promotes  good bone health. 

Moringa is good for your stomach

Moringa extracts can help in the treatment of constipation, gastritis, and ulcerative colitis. This is because Moringa has antibiotic and antibacterial properties which inhibit the growth of various pathogens. Its high vitamin B content is credited for helping with digestion.

