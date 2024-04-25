Chia Seeds: 6 Nutrition Facts About The Superfood You Must Know

Chia seeds have taken the health world by storm, praised as a superfood by many and sprinkled on everything from smoothies to salads. But are these tiny seeds truly the nutritional powerhouses they're touted to be or is their fame just a product of clever marketing? Let's explore some interesting facts about chia seeds.

Dr Archana Batra, a dietician, and Certified Diabetes Educator lists healthy facts about chia seeds and shares how to consume them daily:

Healthy Facts About Chia Seeds

- Chia seeds are rich in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and essential minerals.

- Just an ounce of chia seeds contains 10 grams of dietary fibre, almost half of the recommended daily intake for adults.

- They aid in improving digestive health, promoting fullness for weight management, and supporting cardiovascular health.

- Chia seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, particularly ALA, which is beneficial for heart health, although not as potent as EPA and DHA found in fish oil.

- While chia seeds are nutrient-dense, relying solely on them for drastic health changes is unrealistic; a balanced diet is key.

- A healthy lifestyle involves a variety of foods, regular physical activity, and adequate rest; chia seeds are a nutritious addition, not a cure-all.