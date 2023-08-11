Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal had recently taken to Instagram to share his fitness journey over a period of almost four years and his revelations left the internet floored. Not only did he lose weight, Goyal showed how a consistently disciplined life helped him control his blood cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

From 2019 to 2023, Goyal managed to bring down his body fat from 28% to 11.5%. While in 2019 he weighed 87 kg, now he is at 72 kg. LDL cholesterol, or "bad cholesterol" - a potential marker for several serious health complications, including cardiovascular disorders - has also seen a sharp dip. As per his Instagram post, in 2019 Goyal's LDL was 165 mg/dL, which is currently 55 mg/dL. His triglycerides, which are pointers for heart ailments, have also gone down from 185 mg/dL to 86 mg/dL.

Keeping Goyal's transformation in mind, Zee News Digital spoke to Dr Sameer Gupta, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Group Director, Cardiac Cath Lab, Director, Metro Group of Hospitals, on tips to reduce high cholesterol.



Zomato CEO's Fitness Journey

Check out Deepinder Goyal's post below:

Tips To Reduce High Cholesterol

Doctors have always said it's important to lower cholesterol levels to reduce risk of health complications, especially those related to the heart. Dr Sameer Gupta shares nine tips to reduce cholesterol levels.

1. Healthy Diet

Focus on a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins (such as fish, poultry, and legumes), and healthy fats (like olive oil, avocados, and nuts). Limit saturated and trans fats found in fried and processed foods.

2. Reduce Saturated Fats

Limit your intake of red meat, full-fat dairy products, and processed meats as they contain saturated fats that can raise cholesterol levels.

3. Choose Lean Proteins

Opt for lean protein sources like fish, skinless poultry, tofu, beans, and legumes. Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are particularly beneficial due to their omega-3 fatty acids.

4. Increase Soluble Fiber

Foods high in soluble fiber, like oats, beans, lentils, fruits, and vegetables, can help lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol levels.

5. Limit Dietary Cholesterol

Reduce consumption of high-cholesterol foods such as egg yolks and organ meats. However, moderate egg consumption is generally considered safe for most people.

6. Check For Plant Sterols

Foods fortified with plant sterols or stanols can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. These compounds are found naturally in plants and can block the absorption of cholesterol in the intestines.

7. Exercise Regularly

Engage in aerobic exercises (such as brisk walking, jogging, swimming, or cycling) for at least 150 minutes per week, as exercise can raise HDL ("good") cholesterol and lower LDL cholesterol.

8. Maintain a Healthy Weight

Losing excess weight can help improve cholesterol levels. Aim for a balanced and sustainable weight loss plan with a combination of diet and exercise.

9. Avoid Trans Fats

Trans fats are often found in processed and fried foods. Check food labels and avoid products that contain partially hydrogenated oils.