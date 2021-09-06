Coconut oil for hair: Know its many benefits

New Delhi: In India Coconut has been and continues to be a household and age-old ingredient. Coconut-based hair oil is nothing short of a super ingredient that has been used in beauty regimes for decades. From hair growth to hair repair, it has a variety of benefits.

Dr Aparna Santhanam to discuss what makes coconut a staple in every household.

Give us one key benefit that coconut-based hair oils have that consumers may not know about?

One of the biggest benefits of coconut-based hair oil is its ability to protect the hair from damage due to both external sources like rain, sun, and pollution as well as damage caused by heat and chemical procedures. This effect is possible because coconut-based hair oil can penetrate deeper into the hair shaft - and coat the hair strand from within like an invisible umbrella. So, even when you wash off the oil by shampooing, it continues to protect the hair from within and prevents internal damage caused by various factors and keeps hair healthy, shining and looking perfect.

What's the biggest myth about coconut-based hair oil that you'd like to bust?

A lot of my patients tell me that "I have oily hair, so I don't need coconut-based hair oil." This is false. Natural sebum or oil is very different from coconut-based hair oil which improves scalp health because of its anti-inflammatory action and protects the strand by coating it and making it easy to shampoo by preconditioning. So those with oily hair too should adopt coconut-based hair oils.

What makes Coconut based hair oils different from other hair oils in the market?

Coconut-based hair oil has the ability to penetrate deeper, nourish the hair and moisturize ensuring that it maintains its soft healthy state. Coconut-based hair oil nourishes and maintains the Ph balance of the scalp. Its breakdown product, Lauric acid, has anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory properties that help the scalp remain healthy. Coconut-based hair oil is also compatible with all hair related procedures and chemical treatments which keeps hair moisturized and well-nourished even after it is washed off.

In a post COVID era, what are some tips for a healthy beauty regime?

Never has the adage "less is more, less is better" been more true than in the post COVID era. It has also pushed us in the direction of seeking effective remedies for both beauty and wellness. Ingredients that are proven to be good for health like ginger, turmeric, and products good for hair like coconut-based hair oil and Aloe Vera for skin are all critical elements to maintain the beauty of our skin and hair and to boost immunity. It is also important we eat a diet rich in antioxidants, sleep well and ensure we have good strategies for dealing with stress.

Give us one DIY hack using coconut-based hair oil that will change your hair game?

A DIY mask to thoroughly nourish your hair and leave it soft, shiny, healthy and bouncy

Ingredients:

* 2 Tablespoon Coconut-based hair oil

* Methi seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves, half a teaspoonful each, soak in coconut-based hair oil for an hour and drain the oil

* 1 Tablespoon Honey

* 1 Tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar

Instructions:

* Combine the infused drained coconut-based hair oil and honey together on the stove until they melt and are well combined and warm.

* Transfer to a bowl and stir in apple cider vinegar.

* Apply the mask in sections using a brush.

* Pull hair into a loose plait or bun and let sit for 20 minutes.

* Wash with normal shampoo and warm water

* Naturally air dry and spritz a little coconut-based hair oil on the ends to keep them well-nourished and shiny.