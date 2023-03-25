Controlling High Blood Sugar To Boosting Libido - 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha, also called Indian ginseng, is Ayurveda's darling. The Ayurvedic supplement is used for medicinal purposes and is believed to have a positive impact on overall health. From aiding in weight loss and controlling high blood sugar to keeping high cholesterol in check, ashwagandha has many health benefits. Apart from ayurveda, other forms of medicine - Unani medicine, Siddha medicine, African medicine, and Homeopathic medicine - also swear by the many benefits of Ashwagandha. Let's check out some of its top benefits.

Health Benefits of Ashwagandha or Indian Ginseng

Here are the many benefits of the herb:

1. Manages Diabetes

According to the World Health Organization, in the past 3 decades, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes has risen dramatically in countries of all income levels. Ashwagandha is known to be very good for diabetics. It helps in increasing insulin secretion and improves insulin sensitivity in muscle cells, thus helping in the management of high blood sugar.

2. Beats Stress

Ashwagandha reduces the level of a stress hormone called cortisol, thereby managing to bring down stress levels. Our adrenal glands release cortisol when we are stressed and also when our blood sugar level goes down. Ashwagandha helps in lowering the production of this stress hormone in the body.

3. Boosts Libido

A rejuvenating herb, ashwagandha can be useful in lowering stress levels in the body and therefore helps in mitigating stress-induced sexual problems. It helps boosts libido in men and can also prove to be beneficial for fertility problems.

4. Controls Insomnia

According to recent evidence, this herb can prove to be an effective natural remedy to improve sleep and may especially help people with insomnia.

5. Checks Weight

The reduction of stress levels also can help in keeping weight in check. Also, ashwagandha is full of antioxidants that are essential for weight loss and overall well-being. It boosts metabolism and helps build muscle mass.

6. Treats Anemia

Rich in iron, ashwagandha can be regularly consumed by people suffering from iron-deficieny, i.e anaemia, along with the doctor’s prescribed medicine and a balanced diet.

7. Lowers Cholesterol

Ashwagandha has anti-inflammatory effects and can help improve heart health by reducing cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for the advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)