COVID-19 new strain affecting hearing ability, causing sore eyes

New Delhi: The second wave of Coronavirus infection, which is considered to be more dangerous than the first wave is causing havoc across the country. In the last 24 hours, about 2 lakh new cases of corona were reported in India.

Whereas the new symptoms of COVID-19 include conjunctivitis, diarrhea, dry tongue and rashes, there are some other symptoms, which include hearing loss and sore eyes, which are reported by some patients.

According to a new study published in the International Journal of Audiology, 8 per cent of the COVID patients reported hearing loss.

In an exclusive interview with the Times of India, Dr Milind Navalakhe, ENT specialist at Global Hospital, Mumbai said this number could be much higher if we take into account unreported cases.

“I have even seen a Covid patient develop blindness in one eye. This virus affects the four senses. It is advisable that all recovered Covid patients get themselves checked by an ENT,” said Navalakhe.

In many COVID Hospitals including SGPGI and KGMU, there has been an increase in hearing and hearing problems for the Admitted Corona patients. Doctors say that there are many patients here who have reduced hearing from both ears. Apart from this, there have also been complaints of compromised eye vision.

According to new research published in the journal BMJ Open Ophthalmology, sore eyes are the most significant vision-based indicator of COVID-19.

Experts are of the opinion that following COVID-19 protocol is the only solution. Make sure to practice social distancing, wear a mask, take the vaccine and get tested at the earliest if you experience any symptoms.