Decoding The Difference Between Sudden Cardiac Arrest And Heart Attack- Expert Explains

A common misconception is that a cardiac arrest and a heart attack are the same thing. You must be aware of certain distinctions, though. To distinguish between a heart attack and a cardiac arrest, it is crucial to first understand what happens in both of these procedures.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English, Dr. Sunil Dwivedi, Consultant – Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital shares the key difference between sudden cardiac arrest and heart attack.

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and heart attack are two distinct medical emergencies involving the heart, although they are often confused due to similarities in symptoms and the involvement of the heart. However, at the outset, both sudden cardiac arrest and heart attack sound similar, but medically they are different conditions.



What is Sudden Cardiac Arrest?

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a form of ultimate insult to the heart, where the heart stops working. The condition typically occurs when there is a malfunction in the electrical conductivity (generating impulses) and mechanical (pumping) action of the heart.

As the name suggests, in SCA heart stops (cardiac arrest meaning heart comes to a halt) suddenly and often without a warning, death occurs within minutes if right treatment is not initiated within minutes.

Symptoms of cardiac arrest: In symptomatic cases, the commonly experienced symptoms includes- Chest pain, trouble breathing or loss of breath, racing heart, feeling weak, dizzy or throwing up, fainting or loss of consciousness.

What is A Heart Attack?

Heart attack is often due to cessation or blockage of blood supply to a part or section of the heart. It can be because of any mechanical trauma causing muscle tissue damage, or if there is a clot.

Failure to clear the blockage at the earliest may lead to death of the affected part. Unlike in SCA where the heart stops beating completely, in this condition the heart continues to beat but there might be rhythmic disturbances and faulty electric conduction which may further lead to SCA. Heart attack can be one of the commonest causes for SCA.

Other causes of heart attack may include contraction of the blood supply known as coronary vasospasm, air emboli in the coronaries, or dissection of the heart blood supply where the internal lumen or the linings becomes detached from the main artery and then folds itself.

Symptoms of heart attack: Commonly noted symptoms of heart attack are chest discomfort usually described as chest pain, chest burning, or constriction. The chest discomfort is different to acidity and doesn’t go away.

Additionally, there may be sweating and breathlessness also. In severe cases a person might collapse.

Heart Attack Vs Sudden Cardiac Arrest: What is the difference?

Sudden cardiac arrest is not the same as a heart attack. When a person has a heart attack, one or more of the arteries that supply blood to the heart get blocked owing to cholesterol buildup, making the heart unable to pump effectively. A SCA may result from damage to the heart brought on by a heart attack. SCA, on the other hand, is a pre-terminal electrical event brought on by a variety of cardiac and non-cardiac diseases.

Heart Attack Vs Sudden Cardiac Arrest: Risk Factors

The other risk factors for heart attack include acquired or lifestyle related factors such as smoking, sedentary lifestyle, and obesity, and comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol.

Inflammatory disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, SLE, and psoriasis, and conditions such as severe anemia or carbon monoxide poisoning, heart muscle thickening where the demand for oxygen by the heart muscle is high but heart cannot supply it.

With sudden cardiac arrest personal or family history of Coronary artery disease (CAD) or other cardiac diseases such as arrhythmias, congenital cardiac diseases, etc, past medical history of heart attack or SCA, lifestyle factors and habits mainly including smoking, sedentary lifestyle, overweight and obesity, comorbidities such as high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and uncontrolled diabetes.

In summary, sudden cardiac arrest is caused by a malfunction in the heart's electrical system, resulting in a sudden loss of heart function and consciousness. In contrast, a heart attack occurs when a coronary artery becomes blocked, leading to a reduction or interruption of blood flow to the heart muscle.

Recognizing the symptoms and seeking emergency medical care promptly can make a significant difference in the outcome for both conditions.

The best way to know your cardiac (heart) condition and prevent complications is through regular heart checkups and controlling risk factors.