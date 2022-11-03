Delhi Pollution: These 5 simple drinks will wonders against polluted air

Delhi pollution: As per the recent reports, Delhi and its adjoining areas have been covered by a thick layer of smog since as pollution levels slipped to "severe" category yet again. As of today, Delhi's air quality index or AQI stands at 426. For those unversed, the air quality index (AQI) between 401 and 500 is categorised as ‘severe’ which is hazardous for human health. Delhi is left with no option but to breathe the toxic air.

With such hazardous levels of air pollution, people are advised to stay indoors as much as possible. It is possible that you may experience respiratory illnesses like cough, cold and congestion. However, we must not stop trying ways to detoxify our lungs. Thus, here are few simple drinks for you to consume which can help fight the pollution efficiently.

Ginger honey lemon tea

Ginger contains anti-inflammatory properties which helps in reducing cough and congestion. Honey can reduce the frequency of your cough and lemon contains Vitamin C which is essential to boost your immunity. What you need to do is grate ginger (a medium-sized piece), add a tsp (or more) of honey and a few drops of lemon juice in water. Boil the mixture until it reduces to half and strain in a cup.

Green Tea

The benefits of green tea are endless. The benefits does not end only with offering weight loss benefits, but it also provides you antioxidants and caffeine to make you feel energetic. Antioxidants present in green tea can remove toxins from the body.

Turmeric and Ginger

Medicinal properties of turmeric have been proven excellent when it comes to controlling cough, congestion and cold. Make a turmeric ginger drink or even the traditional haldi doodh would work. Curcumin present in turmeric is the anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-cancerous agent.

Grape juice

Grape juice helps in cleaning toxins. The skin of this fruit possess high antioxidant powers which can easily curb inflammation in the lungs. Consuming grape juice can reduce the severity of asthma and even lung cancer.

Masala Chai

Masala chai is one of the best treatments for diseases like cough, cold, congestion and breathing problems. A variety of spices used in masala chai like ginger, cinnamon, clove, black pepper, cardamom and tulsi are beneficial for health and especially lungs. They can clear your throat and cough can also be effectively reduced.