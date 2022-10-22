Diabetes: 6 health tips to keep blood sugar in check this Diwali

Diwali 2022: The Festival of lights is here and people are busy adding those last-minute touches to their Diwali decorations and prepping delicious food. While sweets and snacks are an essential part of Diwali festivities, the festive season can be difficult for those who have high blood sugar and other lifestyle ailments like high cholesterol and even BP. Too much of fried food and sweets can especially play a havoc on blood sugar levels.

Dr Swati Bhushan, Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, gives us 6 tips to follow this festive season:

- Use whole grains like whole wheat, buckwheat, ragi, quinoa, millets, bajra, jowar etc to prepare sweets and snacks.

- Daals and pulses can also be used to prepare sweets and this will add protein to the diet.

- Almonds, walnuts flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sesame seeds can be added in limited quantities to get the benefit of omega-3 fatty acids and other nutrients.

- Sugar can be avoided as they add empty calories and can be substituted with dates (khajur), black currant, anjeer - these have immense nutritional benefits.

- Cut down on ghee and butter.

- Use a limited quantity of refined oil and use methods like steaming, baking or roasting, rather than deep frying.

Diwali 2022: Date, time, muhurat for Lakshmi puja

The Diwali festivities see people lighting diyas, putting up lights, wearing new clothes, meeting family and friends and above all, worshipping Goddess Laxmi, the mother of wealth, prosperity, joy and health. This year, Diwali falls on October 24.

Date: October 24, 2022

Day: Monday

Lakshmi puja muhurat will start at 5.39 pm

Lakshmi puja muhurat will end at 8.14 pm