Vastu Tips for Diwali 2022: Date, shubh muhurat and tips to please Goddess Lakshmi

Diwali 2022: The festival of lights, one of the most awaited Hindu festivals, is just days away! The festivities see people lighting diyas, putting up lights, wearing new clothes, meeting family and friends and above all, worshipping Goddess Laxmi, the mother of wealth, prosperity, joy and health. This year, Diwali falls on October 24. While we clean and deck up our homes on all festivals, cleanliness takes a special significance on Diwali. It's believed that a clean home is amply blessed by Goddess Lakshmi. Decluttering is an essential part of Diwali cleaning. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman/Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, tells us how we can impress Goddess Lakshmi this Diwali, the Vastu tips, as the date and muhurat for Diwali.

Diwali 2022: Date, time, muhurat for Lakshmi puja

Date: October 24, 2022

Day: Monday

Lakshmi puja will start at 5.39 pm

Lakshmi puja will end at 6.51 pm

Also read: Vastu tips: Decorating home for Diwali? DO NOT keep these plants and flowers indoors

Diwali 2022: Vastu Tips For Diwali for Festival of Lights

The right Vastu is believed to bring happiness and prosperity to your home. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap lists out the following Vastu tips for Diwali:

1) Cleaning your home: Diwali cleaning is the most important activity to ensure positive energy flows in your house, office, or any other place you regularly frequent. Cleaning every corner of your home is extremely important to remove negative energy. Your kitchen and store room should be cleaned appropriately.

2) Get rid of broken items: As per Vastu, it is recommended that you should get rid of all unused, broken items like mirrors, electronics, gadgets, toys, crockery, or anything that is not in use. Immediately remove all the unused and broken stuff from your house.

3) Give special importance to house's Northern section: It is very crucial to keep your North and Northeast direction of the house neat and clean, absolutely stunning, attractive, and beautiful as this zone of your home is of Kuber. Keep your brahmasthan clean and clutter-free. Ensure that the North zone of the house is free of any Vastu doshas. In this region, any kind of Vastu dosha would result in revenue loss. An open, spacious worship area in the North should promote prosperity and may include a water tank, garden, or main gate. It is also considered lucky to have an aquarium facing north in the living room and a bowl filled with water for birds on the terrace.

4) Rangolis and mandalas: Deck up your house with diyas, lights, flowers, rangoli, floating candles, rose petals, and other decorative stuff. This will ensure the positive vibes and blessings of Maa Laxmi. Mandalas and rangolis used to decorate the front of the house - whether it's the main gate or the entrance area- keep Maa Lakshmi happy. Paint should not be used on the mandalas, they can have buds and flowers or limestone mixtures. Additionally, Shubh Laabh should be written on both ends of the main gate's Swastika.

Also read: Surya Grahan 2022: THESE zodiac signs will be badly affected; check date, dos & don'ts of year's last solar eclipse

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the expert quoted and do not reflect the views of Zee News. Zee News does not confirm this.)