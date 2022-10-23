Diwali festivities are coupled with 100 distractions. Here’s HOW to maintain a healthy routine

Diwali 2022: Every year in October or November, Diwali, a five-day holiday that is one of the greatest and most important festivities of the year in India, is celebrated by thousands of people. The display of lights in a variety of designs and styles is necessary for the celebration of this five-day event. The term Diwali derives from the diya, a tiny handmade cup with flattened rims painted in vivid colors and filled with oil that is used as an oil light.

The religious celebration, also referred to as the Festival of Lights, is a happy occasion that honors the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and faith over sorrow.

But what's behind the numerous lights, variety of sugary sweets, and changed sleep schedule for young children? Let's find out!

Diwali is a significant holiday that is observed nationwide in India. This celebration features a variety of entertaining activities, such as lots of shopping, mouthwatering cuisine, and cracker burning. This short-term change in lifestyle is adjustable for adults and parents, but for younger kids, welcoming hundreds of distractions wouldn't be an easy task. Changes in sleep schedules may break their rhythm and flow of maintaining a healthy routine. Additionally, studies and research clearly demonstrate the fact that sugar overdose and excessive consumption of sweets result in a detrimental effect on learning, memory, and academic performance.

Can this be avoided? Definitely YES! Keep the below pointers in mind by Namrata Sharma, Childbirth Educator at Humm Care on how to set up a plan for your child that is primarily stress-free and healthy throughout their busy schedule while yet allowing them to have fun.

Plan Their Day Without Retains

Your child has friends, and friends largely influence other kids. Make utmost sure that your child is not retained for things other kids are allowed to do. It's a festival, let your child have all the fun but, of course, without too much exersion and lethargy.

Organize The Sweet Intake

Don't let your kids eat sweets at various times throughout the day. Never save sweets for dessert; instead, eat them as a mid-meal or an evening snack to avoid a sugar excess.

Make Sure Your Child Drinks Enough Water

As it is expected that kids will be consuming more junk food and sweets than nutritious meals during this holiday season, it is crucial to make sure your child drinks enough water to flush out toxins.

Lastly, Keep An Eye For Safety

Make sure to keep crackers out of your child's hands while lighting them. When lighting crackers, ask them to maintain a safe distance away from them. Don't let your child burst crackers when you are not around. Furthermore, don't stay in the dark celebrating the festival of lights. The crackers are harmful to mother earth. Keeping the environment in mind, either practice celebrating Diwali without crackers or make use of eco-friendly crackers.