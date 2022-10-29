topStories
NewsHealth
EYE HEALTH

Eat THESE food items to improve your eyesight

With the increase in screen time, eyesight has deteriorated significantly. Here are some items you should eat to improve your eyesight.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 07:47 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Eat THESE food items to improve your eyesight

Consuming a healthy, balanced diet is crucial in this digital age where the majority of people spend more than half of their waking hours on laptops, desktops, and smartphones in order to combat the myriad eye-related problems that come along with such a lifestyle. 

In order to have a healthy set of eyes you need to have eating habits that can improve eye problems while improving vision as well. So, here's a quick checklist of foods that can help you in getting your eyes healthier.

Eggs

The vitamins and nutrients in eggs, including lutein and vitamin A, are really healthy for eye function and improve eyesight in the long run. You can cook and consume eggs any way you like and even dare to try them raw. 

Buddha's Hand 

This is one of the oddest-looking fruits, Buddha's Hand contributes a lot to eye health. This fruit is rich in vitamin C and it helps in protecting the capillaries of the retina, thus it must be included in your diet to improve eyesight.

Carrots

Toss them in salads or shred them up and add to pancake batter; carrots are widely-known to be good for eye health in any form. Similar to egg yolks, carrots have vitamin A and also beta carotene which helps prevent eye infections and other serious eye condition.

Almonds other nuts

Vitamin E and omega fatty acids are important for good eye health and the best carriers of these nutrients are dry fruits like almonds. This is the sort of food you must substitute your snacks for. Just remember to keep an eye on serving size as some dry fruits are high in calories, so try to watch your intake. 

Fish

You enjoy non-vegetarian food and choose seafood over the usual chicken and beef because it`s considered one of the richest sources of omega-3 fatty acids which contribute a lot to visual health. Those who are vegetarian can opt for fish oil supplements.

Live Tv

Eye healthfoods to improve eyesightImprove eyesightTips to improve eyesight

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series