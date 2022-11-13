Eating THIS fruit can improve your metabolism overnight

Gut health: Constipation, gas, bloating, heartburn, and other digestive system issues are a reflection of your overall health. The natural cycles weaken and slow down as we become older. Changes in stomach acid, gut immunity, and gastrointestinal flora—the intricate bacterial environment in your digestive system—are the main causes of changes in gut health.

The fibre that fosters the growth of healthy bacteria and intestinal health is provided by a balanced diet full of fruits and vegetables.

This magic fruit is TOMATO. Tomatoes have fewer calories and include vital elements like potassium and vitamin C. Additionally, they contain a lot of antioxidants. Lycopene, which gives tomatoes their distinctive colour, has been linked to a number of advantages, including a lower risk of heart disease and some types of cancer.

Benefits of tomatoes for a healthy gut

1. Tomatoes, a great source of prebiotic fibre, give your body's good bacteria the ideal nourishment they require to flourish and support every body system's efficient operation.

2. Tomatoes appear to have a beneficial, protective effect on intestinal homeostasis even when a diet is less than ideal, possibly making up for other bad dietary choices.

3. Repairs damaged cells. Tomatoes are naturally rich in lycopene, an antioxidant pigment which enables this restoration process.

4. Actually, tomatoes have greater all-encompassing health benefits, with their antioxidants and prebiotics interacting with the gut bacteria to benefit the entire gut.

5. Eating tomatoes raw or cooked has a positive impact on the gut resulting in improved metabolism and ultimately leading to healthier-looking skin inside out.

Ways to support gut health

- Get more sleep.

- Exercise.

- Manage stress, try relaxation therapies and other techniques.

When you have a healthy gut, you have healthier mental health. Mood and digestive system health are closely linked via the brain-gut connection.

(Disclaimer: This information is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)