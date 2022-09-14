Exclusive: Add these 3 food items to your breakfast for complete nutrition, says expert!

In India, Nutrition month is observed in September to raise public awareness about nutrition and healthy eating habits. The month is observed to make people understand the importance of nutritional and adaptive eating habits so that they can maintain a healthy lifestyle. The nutrition month is a reminder for people to pause and assess lifestyle choices for themselves and their families while acknowledging the need to take strict steps to ensure the safety of their health.

When it comes to nutrition, all meals should be nutrient-rich however breakfast is often called 'the most important meal of the day', and for good reason. As the name suggests, breakfast breaks the overnight fasting period. It replenishes one’s supply of glucose to boost energy levels and alertness, while also providing other essential nutrients required for good health. Therefore, it is imperative to make sure to eat right to maintain one’s energy levels, stay healthy and have a wholesome meal to keep oneself from munching on unhealthy snacks throughout the day.

Ritika Samaddar, the Regional Head-Dietetics, Max Healthcare, Delhi has listed below these three healthy yet tasty foods that one can add to their breakfast and make it a wholesome meal:

Almonds

One should start their day right by adding a handful of almonds to their meal. Almonds are a source of 15 rich nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc etc. Additionally, Almonds are a rich source of protein, a nutrient which is not only energy-yielding but also known to contribute to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. Research suggests that a daily serving of almonds (30 grams/23 almonds) may improve both short-term and long-term markers of blood sugar control in those with uncomplicated type 2 diabetes. It is also believed that when almonds are consumed along with a meal, monounsaturated fatty acids in almonds help slow down the release of glucose into the bloodstream thus, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. So, one should embrace this healthy nut and include almonds in their cereal or add them to their bowl of oats/porridge or just munch on a handful to enjoy a tasty breakfast!

Berries

Locally produced berries such as Strawberry, Raspberry, Mulberry etc are delicious and packed with antioxidants. Most are high in fibre, which promotes fullness. In fact, raspberries provide an impressive 8 grams of fibre per cup. In fact, one cup of berries contains only 50 to 85 calories depending on what type of berry one consumes. One can make a delectable breakfast by clubbing berries with Greek yoghurt or cottage cheese. They are packed with antioxidants which make a great option to start one’s day well.

Yoghurt

One can experiment a lot with Yoghurt. It is known to be really good for bones and also aids weight loss. It contains potassium and zinc that helps control blood pressure and builds immunity.