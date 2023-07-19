Diabetes Management In Kids: Causes, Challenges, Symptoms And Psychological Impact - What Expert Says

Diabetes occurs when the level of your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. It can happen when your body doesn't produce enough insulin or the insulin it produces isn't effective or when the body doesn't produce insulin at all. While diabetes is a chronic condition that can have severe health implications, doctors say the worrying fact further lies in the fact that there seems to be a rise in cases of diabetes even in children. Dr Sajili Mehta, Senior Consultant, Pediatric Endocrinology, Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, says, “According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 years are suffering from Type 2 diabetes and nearly 25 million people at a higher risk of developing diabetes in near future in India." She adds that not just adults, but children also have diabetes, and unfortunately in recent times, there seems to be an increase in kids having diabetes.

High Blood Sugar: What Causes Diabetes In Kids

Dr Sajili Mehta says the causes of diabetes in kids can vary depending on the type of diabetes they have. The two main types of diabetes in children are Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes. "Type 1 diabetes, also referred to as insulin-dependent diabetes, is a persistent health condition. This disorder is characterized by the pancreas producing insufficient or no insulin, a hormone vital for enabling sugar (glucose) to enter cells and produce energy. While the exact cause of Type 1 diabetes is not known, it is believed to involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors."



Talking about Type 2 diabetes, she says, "Type 2 diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder that is characterized by insulin resistance. This is typically associated with lifestyle factors such as obesity, physical inactivity, and poor diet. In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of children developing type 2 diabetes, primarily due to the rise in childhood obesity.

Symptoms Of Diabetes In Children

The symptoms of diabetes in children can be similar to those in adults, but they may sometimes differ, says Dr Mehta. Common symptoms include:

1. Frequent urge to urinate

2. Excessive thirst

3. Weight loss (despite increased appetite)

4. Fatigue or tiredness

5. Slow-healing sores or frequent infections

6. Irritability or mood changes

Managing Diabetes In Kids

Managing diabetes in kids requires a comprehensive approach involving lifestyle modifications, medication and regular medical care. Dr Mehta shares some key aspects of diabetes management in children:

• Regular Blood glucose monitoring

• Healthy eating

• Physical activity

Diabetes Management: Challenges Faced By Children And Families

Dr Mehta points out that the tender age of kids can make the management of this chronic illness particularly challenging. Some challenges associated with managing diabetes in children, according to the doctor, include:



Pain and discomfort: Frequent finger pricks can cause discomfort and pain for children, especially if they have sensitive skin or fear needles. This can lead to anxiety or resistance towards blood sugar testing.

Emotional and psychological impact: Living with diabetes can be emotionally challenging for children and their families. Regular blood sugar monitoring can sometimes lead to emotional distress, particularly for younger children who may not fully understand the reasons behind the testing. It's important to provide emotional support, reassurance, and positive reinforcement during the process.

School and social settings: Children with diabetes may face unique challenges in school and social environments. It's important to educate teachers, caregivers, and peers about the condition and how to respond to emergencies.

High Blood Sugar in Children: Dos And Don'ts

Dr Sajili Mehta mentions the following dos and don'ts when it comes to diabetes management in kids:

Dos:

- Encourage a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise and a balanced diet.

- Promote self-care skills as the child grows, such as monitoring blood sugar levels and administering insulin.

Don'ts:

- Don't ignore or overlook the importance of regular medical check-ups and follow-ups.

- Don't let diabetes restrict the child's activities or limit their aspirations.



