topStoriesenglish
NewsHealth
PREGNANCY CARE

EXCLUSIVE: Expert tells how women face pigmentation, stretch marks, melasma and other skin problems during pregnancy

Pregnancy Skin care Tips: Some women also suffer from hormonal acne during pregnancy. Your doctor can recommend a topical antibiotic for the same.

Written By  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 03:30 PM IST|Source: Exclusive

Trending Photos

EXCLUSIVE: Expert tells how women face pigmentation, stretch marks, melasma and other skin problems during pregnancy

New Delhi: We all have heard about the pregnancy glow, right? Well, a woman goes through many visible body changes during the three trimesters of her pregnancy. While some have glowing skin to flaunt, others face issues like fine lines, pigmentation and stretch marks. These are common skin problems which a majority of females go through while carrying a child for 9 months. Dr Neha Sharma, Dermatologist Founder Estique clinic, Gurugram explains how the skin is affected during the child-bearing period and what can be done to keep it in check:

Pigmentation is one of the most common conditions seen in pregnancy. The colour of the nipples, genitalia skin and the centre of your tummy darkens. 

A faint white line (called linea alba) running from their navel to the centre of the pubic bone also darkens to be visible and is now called linea nigra. The linea nigra is darker in darker-skinned women and usually lightens several months after delivery. 

Melasma, characterized by brown coloured patches on the face, begins to appear. All these changes are tied to hormones and they begin to fade a few months after pregnancy.

SKINCARE DURING PREGNANCY

Hence, during pregnancy sunscreen becomes even more important. Physical sunscreens with 30 and above SPF and 3+ PA factor are advisable. Topicals like kojic acid, licorice extract, alpha arbutin help in reducing pigmentation.

Stretch marks are also a common skin concern for pregnant women. Your skin stretches to make room for the baby resulting in the formation of stretch marks. These are purplish wavy lines, which appear on the tummy, breasts, thighs and groin. After delivery, they become paler in colour. Good hydration of the skin is the key here. Moisturise your skin with cocoa butter, shea butter and coconut oil. Also, limit your weight gain to what your gynaec recommends as this will limit the stretching of your skin.

Some women also suffer from hormonal acne during pregnancy. Your doctor can recommend a topical antibiotic for the same. You must remember to avoid face products that include BHA or retinoids during pregnancy.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in the article are that of the expert.)

Live Tv

Pregnancy careskin care in pregnancyPregnancy skin care tipsWinter skin care tipspigmentation

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022